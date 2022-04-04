Quintez Brown, the man who police said fired a handgun at a Louisville mayoral candidate, plead not guilty to a Jefferson Circuit Court judge on Monday morning.
Brown, 21, was arrested after the Feb. 14 shooting. The candidate, Craig Greenberg, was not hit by any of the shots fired at his campaign office.
In March, Brown was indicted by a grand jury on one count of attempted murder and four counts of first-degree wanton endangerment.
Brown's $100,000 cash bond was posted by the Louisville Community Bail Fund, and he is on home incarceration.
Brown's next court date is June 9.