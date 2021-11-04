BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky man was sentenced to almost seven years in federal prison and ordered to pay restitution after admitting he stole more than 300 guns from the pawn shop where he worked.
U.S. District Judge Greg N. Stivers sentenced Brandon Wayne Parker, 41, of Horse Cave, on Wednesday to 82 months and ordered him to pay $99,588 in restitution, federal prosecutors said in a news release.
Parker was employed by Master Pawn in Horse Cave, which is a federally licensed firearms dealer. In a plea agreement, Parker admitted stealing about 335 firearms from the shop between November 2016 and August 2018. He also admitted providing false information on federal firearms purchase forms by entering identification information of legitimate purchasers without their knowledge, the release said.