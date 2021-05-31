CENTERTOWN, Ky. (AP) — The remains of two Kentucky men who died 80 years ago during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor were returned to the commonwealth this week for burial.
The Daily News reports the remains of U.S. Navy Seaman 2nd Class Howard Scott Magers, of Barren County, arrived home on Saturday. Magers was laid to rest with full military honors.
Magers was only 18 years old when he was killed during the Pearl Harbor attack on Dec. 7, 1941. He was assigned to the battleship USS Oklahoma. The ship was moored at Ford Island, Pearl Harbor, when it sustained multiple torpedo hits and quickly capsize. The attack caused the deaths of 429 crewmen, including Magers.
The Courier Journal reports, U.S. Navy Fireman 3rd Class Welborn L. Ashby, of Centertown, was to be buried on Memorial Day with full military honors.
The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency says Ashby was one of 106 crewmen killed after the battleship USS West Virginia sustained multiple torpedo hits. He was just 24 years old.
The burials come after an effort by the federal Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency to use DNA to identify remains from Pearl Harbor that were previously unidentified.
Magers was accounted for in December of 2020, and Ashby was accounted for in November of 2019.
