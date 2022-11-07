PADUCAH — After months of campaigning and planning, the midterm elections are Tuesday. Your vote will shape the political landscape for national and local races. Important constitutional amendments are also on the ballot this year.
Two amendments will be voted on in Kentucky. Amendment 1 would allow the house speaker and the senate president to call the state legislature back into session. Amendment 2 touches on adding language to the state constitution, which could essentially stop Kentucky courts from interpreting the right to abortion and leave that power with the general assembly.
Murray State University History Professor Brian Clardy says Amendment 1 will look at the larger question of separation of powers.
"This would be unprecedented should Amendment 1 pass, because now the legislature will have usurped a major power belonging to the governor," Clardy said. "And it's going to be interesting, if this passes, will we see any type of legal? How will the Beshear administration respond to this if it passes?"
Amendment 2 will not impact the state's trigger law on abortion, which has outright banned it except to save the life of the mother. The amendment's language will put power of abortion access solely in the hands of the state legislature.
"To see whether or not Kentuckians are able to vote that down. I believe the state of Kansas had a similar measure and abortion rights were held up in Kansas. Ruling whether or not Kentucky follows that same pattern or not," Clardy said.
One of the more obvious races he's keeping his eye on is the Kentucky Senate race. Incumbent Republican Sen. Rand Paul will face off against Democratic challenger Charles Booker.
"Considering the fact that Charles Booker is the first African American to be nominated statewide for the U.S. Senate, he has a particular progressive vision for the country. Senator Paul has a particularly Libertarian bent, so we're seeing sort of a clash of ideals," Clardy said.
Clardy is also keeping the impact election deniers have had on the forefront of his mind, following the riot at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. His main concern is how people will react, given that some races likely won't be called Tuesday night.
"There are going to be folks that are going to say, 'There's some funny business going on in Georgia. There's some funny business going on in Pennsylvania.' And, honestly, I'm quite afraid of how some people may react," Clardy said. "There may be some people who go on Facebook, or Twitter or Instagram and rant about it, but there may be people some people who decide to something a little bit further."
Clardy also stressed the importance of getting out and voting Tuesday, if you haven't done so already. From school board to county judge executive, many of the races could have an impact on crucial decisions made in the area you live in.
Polls will open at 6 a.m. and close at 6 p.m. in Kentucky. If you're in line at 6 o'clock Tuesday, you will still have the chance to cast your vote.