The U.S. Department of Energy is awarding $2. 8 billion in grants to companies in 12 states — including three of our Local 6 states — to expand the production of electric vehicle batteries.
States in the Local 6 area receiving a portion of that funding include Kentucky, Missouri and Tennessee. The other states included in the announcement are Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana, Nevada, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio and Washington.
The White House says the grants are being distributed among 20 companies across those 12 states. "When matched by recipients, the funding leverages a total of more than $9 billion to boost American production of EV batteries," a news release announcing the funding reads. "The projects will have positive impact on their own and also catalyze a whole US industry in the critical phases of the battery supply chain."
The Biden administration says the funding will support project that will develop battery-grade materials, including enough lithium to supply about 2 million electric vehicles each year, enough graphite to supply about 1.2 million electric vehicles each year and enough nickel to supply about 400,000 vehicles each year.
Other aspects of the supported projects highlighted by the White House include:
- Installation of the first large-scale, commercial lithium electrolyte salt production facility in the U.S.
- Development of an electrode binder facility that can supply 45% of the expected domestic demand for binders for electric vehicle batteries in 2030.
- Creation of the first commercial-scale domestic silicon oxide production facilities to supply anode materials for an estimated 600,000 electric video batteries annually.
- Installation of the first lithium iron phosphate cathode facility in the U.S.
Gov. Andy Beshear says one of the companies receiving funding is Ascend Elements, located in Christian County, Kentucky. Ascend Elements has been approved to receive $480.5 million through two grants, with a federal cost share of more than $316 million for materials separation and processing and more than $164 million for component manufacturing.
"Combined with a recipient match from the company, today’s announcement will leverage nearly $1 billion to increase production of EV battery materials in the commonwealth," a news release from the governor's office reads.
The news release says the funding not only supports EV manufacturing, but also supports and creates jobs that pay well.
“Today’s announcement is incredible news for Ascend Elements, the Christian County community and the commonwealth as we work together to cement Kentucky’s place as a national leader in the fast-growing electric vehicle market,” Beshear said in a statement included in the news release. “These grants position Ascend Elements to take their business to the next level and emphasize that leaders at the federal level — as we do in Kentucky — recognize the importance of investing in companies that are helping to drive this industry forward.”
The governor said the funding announcement “also shows that the federal government recognizes Kentucky’s place at the top of the EV food chain.”
In August, Ascend Elements announced plans to locate its largest U.S. facility in Hopkinsville, in a $310 million investment creating 250 full-time jobs in the first phase, and a possible total investment of $1 billion, creating up to 400 jobs in the long run.
In September, President Joe Biden also announced Kentucky and Tennessee, among other states, would receive millions of dollars to create statewide electric vehicle charging networks. For those projects, Kentucky is set to receive nearly $69.5 million over the course of five years, and Tennessee will receive more than $88 million over the same time period.
In Missouri, a company building an EV battery plant in St. Louis has been awarded $197 million to help pay for the $400-million project, the St. Louis Post Dispatch reports. The newspaper reports that the project will add about 165 professional and union jobs.
In Tennessee, three companies — Microvast, Novonix Anode Materials and Piedmont Lithium — will receive more than $500 million combined. Microvast will receive $200,000, Novonix will receive $150 million and Piedmont will receive more than $141 million.
Microvast is creating a plant in Clarksville, Tennessee. A fact sheet from the White House says the company has plans for a new production facility that could create up to 700 new jobs.
The fact sheet says Novonix's Chattanooga project will create more than 1,000 good-paying jobs, and Piedmont's project in McMinn County, Tennessee, will create about 120 new jobs.
The grants announced Wednesday make up just some of the federal funding being put toward the advancement of electric vehicles and related infrastructure in the U.S. The White House says the funding dedicated to that mission through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the CHIPS & Science Act and the Inflation Reduction Act adds up to an investment of more than $135 billion.