LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE-TV) — Vandals deface a mural honoring victims of deadly police violence. The “Say Their Names" mural is located on the side of a building in Louisville.
It was created in July 2020 to honor the lives of Breonna Taylor, George Floyd and others killed by police.
Sometime early Monday morning, someone defaced the 100-foot-long by 30-foot-tall mural with spray paint.
In addition to spray painting over the mural, the name “Patriot Front" was written on the mural in three locations.
Patriot Front has been documented as a white supremacist hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center.
Several other vandalism incidents across the United States have been reported in connection to the Patriot Front group, including a George Floyd memorial in Philadelphia earlier this month.
The artist behind the mural says the mural will be cleaned with mineral spirits, and an additional coat of UV protection will be applied.