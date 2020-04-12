MARSHALL COUNTY, KY -- A confederate flag has been flying outside the Marshall County courthouse since the end of March, now the Kentucky State NAACP chapter is calling for Marshall County Judge Executive Kevin Neal to remove it.
Local 6 reported on the flag on March 31.
Marshall County District One Commissioner Justin Lamb says it was his idea to raise the flag due to its historical background.
NAACP Kentucky State Conference President Marcus D. Ray wrote a letter Judge Executive Neal.
You can read the full letter below.
Lamb says Neal approved the flag because other monuments and flag poles were installed on the courthouse lawn.