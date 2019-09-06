PADUCAH — The Kentucky State NAACP will hold its 2019 convention in Paducah next week, and Paducah-McCracken County NAACP President J.W. Cleary says it will include events on Friday and Saturday that are all open to the public.
The convention will be held Sept. 13-15. It will include a concert at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Mt. Sinai Missionary Baptist Church at 1915 North 10th St. in Paducah featuring performances by gospel groups God's Posse and Dean Jones & Company. "We're hoping for white and black Americans to come to the church," Cleary says. There will also be a a soul food dinner, a Saturday luncheon and a Freedom Fund banquet — all at the Robert Cherry Civic Center.
The soul food dinner, which Cleary says is $25 to attend, starts at 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 13.
The Saturday luncheon is also $25, Cleary says, and it will begin at noon on Sept. 14.
The banquet will begin at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, with Richmond, Kentucky, Mayor Robert Blythe as speaker. Blythe, who was elected last November, is Richmond's first African-American mayor. Banquet tickets start at $50.