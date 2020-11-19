FRANKFORT, KY — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has mobilized 50 members of the Kentucky National Guard to help long-term care facilities across the state as the number of COVID-19 cases continue to rise.
Director of Public Affairs for the Kentucky National Guard Maj. Stephen Martin says these service members will be part of 10 different non-clinical support teams spread throughout the Commonwealth.
Public health districts can contact the Kentucky's emergency management office to request help from the troops.
"The Kentucky National Guard is poised to help Long Term Healthcare Facilities across the state who are operating in counties in the red due to COVID-19 saturation," said Lt. Col. Travis Carpenter, Kentucky National Guard Director of Military Support. "Our professional team of service members will operate within agreed upon constraints to help facility leadership free their current employees up to focus on the residents who call the facilities home."
Maj. Martin says the Guard has been utilized in several missions across the state since the start of the pandemic and the current activation of the 50 members comes as healthcare facilities across the Bluegrass reach capacity levels the state hasn't seen since the beginning of the pandemic.
"We are taking over duties like guest relations, COVID screening, and facility decontamination," Carpenter said. "These are types of things that we might be able to alleviate from healthcare providers so they can focus on the residents and conduct quality medical and wellness care."
"Currently we're answering the call for assistance from facilities in Lexington, Louisville, Edmonton, and Hopkinsville," said Brig Gen. Hal Lamberton, Kentucky's Adjutant General. "We recognize the need could come from anywhere in the state, and we will adjust our focus and effort as the requests for help arrive."
Maj. Martin says the current mission is designed to help long-term healthcare facilities across the state and is expected to continue for at least 30 days.