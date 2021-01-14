FRANKFORT, KY — Members of the Kentucky National Guard will help protect "the peaceful transfer of power" on inauguration day, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Thursday.
The Kentucky National Guard will send about 270 members to the Washington, D.C. region this weekend, where they will serve through the presidential inauguration of Joe Biden on Jan. 20. Other Guard members have been activated to help with security in Frankfort as well.
"The peaceful transfer of power is a bedrock of our democracy. Historically, the Kentucky National Guard has assisted in and around Washington, D.C., during presidential inaugurations. Given the attack of Jan. 6 on our U.S. Capitol and on lawmakers, more of our soldiers and airmen will be traveling to the region to ensure safety and security," Beshear said during a news briefing Thursday afternoon, referring to a riot that broke out in Washington, D.C., when protesters stormed the Capitol building where Congress had gathered to perform the electoral college vote count and confirm Joe Biden's presidential victory.
Beshear said the soldiers and airmen will assist law enforcement agencies with security for the inauguration. "These brave men and women will once again proudly serve the commonwealth and the country during this historic moment when our new president is sworn in."
On Saturday, about 100 protesters gathered outside the state Capitol in Frankfort as the General Assembly was in session inside. Many of the demonstrators were armed. Another protest has reportedly been scheduled for Jan. 17.
"The guard has also been activated to assist in security here in Frankfort for any planned acts of terror that might be perpetrated by anybody out there," Beshear said. "We will have the sufficient resources. We will be prepared to ensure that what happened in the U. S. Capitol does not happen here in Kentucky. That's our commitment, and we'll be ready."
Earlier Thursday, Kentucky first lady Britainy Beshear released a statement calling for unity, and asking Kentuckians to remember that "We must think of our children and what they are learning from those they look to."
"Over the past few weeks, hate has dominated our country and our commonwealth. It's been brewing for some time. We've seen it in the streets of our communities, on every news outlet or social feed, in our U.S. Capitol and even on the front lawn of what my family now calls home," the first lady said in the statement.
"While they've chosen to use their time to spread hate and hurt others, they ave hoverlooked the children who are confused, scared and in need of leadership. Many of these children are worried about where they will lay their head down at night, where their next meal will come from or if a family member will get sick from the virus. Families were suffering before the pandemic, and many more are suffering now. But instead of finding solutions for the most vulnerable among us, some elected leaders are focused on dividing our commonwealth," she said.
The first lady said she feels for parents who have to have tough conversations with their kids, saying she's also had to answer tough questions from her children "who are scared when they see hateful messages about their Dad outside their window."
"Our children need leaders who look after them," she said. "Not leaders who prioritize their own political wants and needs above our children."
First lady Britainy Beshear's full statement: