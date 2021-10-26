FRANKFORT, KY — The Kentucky National Guard is getting ready for a new headquarters.
Kentucky guardsmen, Gov. Andy Beshear and other state leaders were in Frankfort Tuesday to break ground on the new Joint Force Headquarters to be built at the Boone National Guard Center.
"Today I’m proud to join the Kentucky National Guard to celebrate the groundbreaking of the Joint Force Headquarters facility, a project 20 years in the making,” Gov. Andy Beshear said. “This facility will make a difference in the way our brave Guard members serve and protect Kentuckians, and there is no better time than after this challenging year to ensure these heroes have the resources they need to serve.”
The 67,725-square-foot building will bring the the command group’s Army and Air assets together in one facility. It will mark the first time there will a single building for command and control of the Kentucky National Guard.
Beshear said military members deserve the new headquarters.
"You represent and bring out the very best of us, even encouraging and lifting us up so that we can be better. And we could not have done what we have done since this pandemic began without you, without your commitment, without you stepping up in the hardest times and saying 'We are there. We are ready. We are willing and we want to help.'"
The building will sit on the former site of the Combined Support Maintenance Shop, which was the first building constructed at Boone Center.