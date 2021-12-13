MAYFIELD, KY — The Kentucky National Guard has confirmed all workers who were inside the Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory have been accounted for as of Monday evening.
Many people were working in the factory when a tornado struck, and the building collapsed Friday night.
The National Guard confirmed to Local 6 Monday night that the number of lives lost remains at eight.
Earlier Monday, the company said 94 employees made it out of the factory alive.
Kentucky State Police had asked all MCP employees to go to His House Ministries in Mayfield to confirm that they are OK. "We need to know these people are alive and safe," Gov. Andy Beshear said Monday afternoon.
Some Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory workers have told NBC News they were told they'd be fired if they left work early Friday night.
Employees heard warning sirens going off, and as many as 15 wanted to leave the building to take shelter in their own homes. But, some workers told NBC News, their supervisors told them they'd be fired if they left their shifts early.