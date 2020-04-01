FRANKFORT, KY — The Kentucky National Guard is being activated to help feed seniors, workers who've lost jobs and others as part of the state's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Andy Beshear said during his daily briefing Wednesday.
As of April 1, the total number of positive COVID-19 tests in Kentucky is 680, including 20 deaths from the virus.
Beshear said Guard members will deploy to four regional food bank warehouses. Those are the Dare to Care Food Bank in Louisville; Feeding America, Kentucky’s Heartland in Elizabethtown; Freestore Foodbank in Wilder; and God’s Pantry Food Bank in Lexington.
The governor said guardsmen will sort and pack food before distributing it to communities across Kentucky through no-touch deliveries.
During Wednesday's briefing, the governor took time to discuss the state's health care resources. Beshear said a recent count found the state has 18,500 hospital beds, 1,300 ICU beds and 1,352 ventilators, but that those resources have been added to in recent weeks.
Beshear was joined by Education and Workforce Development Cabinet Deputy Secretary Josh Benton, who discussed the work being done to fix problems processing unemployment claims in the state that have happened because of the large number of claims being filed. For more on what Benton said has caused issues processing claims and what's being done to remedy them, click here.
Kentuckians who have questions about the coronavirus can call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725. To see the latest updates from the state, click here.