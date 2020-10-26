PADUCAH -- The airline industry continues to deal with reduced travel because of the pandemic. Like other airports, Barkley Regional Airport has seen less passengers this year.
1,700 people flew out of the airport in September of 2019. This year, only about 700 people flew in September. Barkley Regional Airport will break ground on its new terminal next week, and they see this as a chance to reach more customers.
The airport's Marketing Director, Eddie Grant, expects to see connecting flights become more common as airlines begin to have more flights.
"We all know that airlines dropped a number of planes, they parked quite a few planes, and as things start to come out of this they're looking again at smaller communities," Grant said. "They're still flying to the hubs and regularly servicing their hubs, but at the same time they're looking at smaller communities as opportunities going forward."
Barkley Regional Airport Authority Board Chair George Bray and airport Executive Director Dennis Rouleau updated the McCracken County Fiscal Court about the terminal project on Monday. The city of Paducah and McCracken County will evenly split a local match of $5.8 million for the terminal project.
"The very earliest that we would need an expenditure from the city or county, which we believe is estimated to be $1.6 million, would at the very earliest would be March 2021," Bray said at Monday's Fiscal Court meeting.
As we approach the holiday season, Grant says they're being optimistic for a large turnout of travelers. However, the ongoing pandemic means they're not depending on more people being comfortable with flying.
"We've seen an increase in numbers steadily over the last few months," Grant said. "But at the same time we're balancing that with, look, when you're comfortable flying, when you need to fly and want to fly, when you want to go to Disney World, when you want to go see family in Chicago or something like that, we are here for you and we're going to provide the best opportunities that we can."
The terminal is cleaned regularly, and continues to have two round trip flights to Chicago. The ground breaking ceremony for the new terminal will be on November 6. Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is expected to attend.