LOUISVILLE, KY — Abortion access remains blocked in Kentucky as the state's Supreme Court decides how to proceed after numerous legal disputes, reports the Courier Journal.
In a Thursday article, the Courier Journal explained the high court issued an order declining to reverse a state Court of Appeals judge who allowed enforcement of two controversial Kentucky abortion laws. The high court ruled the circumstances in the case "do not rise to the level of extraordinary cause."
Previously, abortion was banned in Kentucky thanks to Kentucky's "trigger law." Abortion access was briefly reinstated after a legal challenge, and then it was banned again.
Planned Parenthood and EMW Women's Surgical Center- Kentucky's two abortion providers- argue Kentucky's constitution provides access to abortion, according to the journal. On the other hand, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron is asking the high court to keep the ban in place.
The high court will hold a hearing on this case on November 15.