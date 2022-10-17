PADUCAH — As of about 5:30 a.m. Monday, the Merryman House had adopted out 12,464 ducks as part of their Paducky Derby campaign. Local 6 challenged our viewers to get that number up to 12,500 — and you delivered — exceeding that goal in a mere 20 minutes! Can we get to 13,000 by the end of the day?
As a reminder, the Paducky Derby is an annual rubber duck race that benefits local domestic crisis center, Merryman House.
Ahead of the race, people "adopt" ducks in singles ($5), a "quack pack" of six ($25), or a "flock" or 12 ($50). Each duck is tagged with a randomized number specific to the person who adopted it.
On race day, all of the ducks will be launched in to Montgomery Lake in Noble Park. Whichever one crosses the finish line first wins the grand prize of $2,500. Second place gets $1,000 and third place gets $500.
Paducky Derby race day is Oct. 22 at Noble Park, beginning at 3 p.m. To learn more about the Paducky Derby or adopt a duck, visit the Paducky Derby website, here.