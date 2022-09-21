FRANKFORT — Kentucky's popular Adopt-a-Highway art contest is a time-honored tradition that's been truckin' along for over 20 years.
Each year, students in four age groups submit artwork based on a theme given by the KYTC, according to a Wednesday release. This year's theme is "Keep Kentucky Clean and Green."
The KYTC says the goal of the contest is to increase environmental awareness, educate the public about the harmful effects of litter, and help promote a clean environment.
Students enrolled in public, private, and home schools may enter the contest. Submissions must be postmarked by October 28, the release says. Winners in each age-division will receive a $100 gift card. Second and third place winners will receive $50 gift cards. First through third place winners in each division will also have their artwork featured on social media and in the Transportation Cabinet's Conference Center in Frankfort.
In a statement included in the announcement, Governor Andy Beshear explained:
“Trash-free roadsides not only maintain our scenic landscapes, but they also help prevent roadway hazards and environmental impacts. The poster contest is a great way to encourage young Kentuckians to take pride in our state while encouraging everyone to do their part to keep Kentucky beautiful.”
For more information on requirements and evaluation criteria, visit the Adopt-a-Highway website or check out the PDFs below.