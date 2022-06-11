MAYFIELD, KY - One couple moved back to Mayfield after spending six months in a hotel in Murray.
It's been a long few months for Larry and Carol Calhoun.
They're excited for their new house.
"Great after spending six months in a hotel and a year from now, a year ago I wouldn't think about building a house," said Larry.
Their previous house was hit by the tornado.
The new home is smaller. The old one had three bedrooms while this one only has two.
But they're grateful for a space of their own.
"It's better to live inside of a house than a hotel and I always wanted a long porch in the front so that was a good thing," said Carol.
Pastor Richard Dowdy was part of the effort to rebuild for the Calhouns.
He says now more than ever, it's important to help out the community.
"Even if you don't feel like you're skilled, there's something everywhere that you can do to help this community and most important thing is just not let them feel that they've been forgotten," said Dowdy.
He says volunteers were key in helping the couple and like all families impacted by the storm, he wants them to feel a sense of normalcy.
"Everybody wants to feel like that they've got a place that they can call home and we want to get them to a normal life as quickly as possible," said Dowdy.
The couple says insurance helped pay for the house, but they wouldn't have been able to build it without the help of volunteers.