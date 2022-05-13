PADUCAH — The LowerTown Arts and Music Festival kicked off Friday after being canceled the past two years because of the pandemic.
Vendors are excited to be back, and so are people who plan to attend.
Mitch Kimball is a wood fire potter and his wife is a metalsmith. They've been working at their crafts for more than 20 years.
Kimball shares what makes the festival so great.
"It's a celebration of all our neighbors that are also artists, whether they're poets or chefs or makers, so this is our chance together to kind of celebrate," said Kimball.
Kimball and his wife also teach art at McCracken County High School.
He said the festival is a great way to celebrate the end of the school year.
"Probably the most rewarding thing out of all this, one, is teaching my students how to enjoy handmade craft and probably just being able to hold a piece of art either to your heart, like a necklace, or really close, like a cup every morning," Kimball said.
Organizers say there's a lot to do, and everyone is welcome.
"Art activities that are good for any age. There's hands-on, interactive things that are art tents, and of course, the vendors and the food and the drinks and the music, so it's really an immersive experience," LowerTown Arts and Music Festival Director Lexie Millikan said.
And for Kimball, it's about putting everything together to create a great time for the community.
"Making your artwork and putting it out there for a festival, I would say that I always look forward to hearing the music, of course. That's a highlight," said Kimball. "Some of the food is delicious, and I really like seeing who all comes and makes our community better. So it's all about working together and making one beautiful festival."
The festival will continue until 10:30 p.m. Friday, then resume on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.
The LowerTown Arts and Music Festival supports the Yeiser Arts Center, which is now in its 65th year.
Check out the LowerTown Arts and Music Festival Facebook page for more information about the performers and vendors you can expect at this year's event. Information can also be found at theyeiser.org.
Here's a map of the festival area: