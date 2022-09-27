MELBER, KY — Talon Falls Screampark has been providing thrills and chills to residents in our region for over 10 years, and now they've been recognized by America Haunts as one of the nation's can't-miss haunted attractions.
The America Haunts organization- an authority in the haunted house industry- named the screampark in their review of the most convincing alternative realities.
"Alternative realities aren’t true to life, but the joy of experiencing them in fear-based entertainment is very real," the release said. "The best haunted attractions today are ultra-realistic with the help of haunt visionaries who can create terrifying experiences for a memorable night of fun."
America Haunts explained the complexity of actually getting a scare out of people who are expecting one. Haunted attractions must work with the science of fear, they say, stimulating physical and mental emotions to give visitors an adrenaline response. Just as important, visitors' surroundings must be unpredictable, immersive, and realistic enough to appeal to all of their senses. America Haunts says Talon Falls Screampark fits the bill, naming them number 5 in their top 5 list.
"Leveraging its immersive might, this mega-attraction uses mazes inside and out through psych wards to toxic wastelands, crypts, and lairs inhabited by unimaginable ghouls. It is much more than a haunted house; it's a SCREAM park with acres of scaring to fill nights with horror thrills on hayrides, a pirate ship, carnevil games, midway entertainment, and more."
To see America Haunt's full list of can't miss attractions, visit their website here. To learn more about Talon Falls, apply for seasonal work, or purchase tickets, click here.