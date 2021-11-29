PADUCAH - Whether it's blood, plasma or platelets, the American Red Cross is asking for you to donate, especially during this holiday season.
Leaders with the American Red Cross say they've had fewer donations this fall than the last ten years. They are hopeful that things will change.
Mykah Mahan is donating his platelets and plasma. He's been giving what he can about every two to four weeks.
He doesn't think of himself as particularly special because he donates, but he does feel great about helping people.
"I mean, it feels good," said Mahan. "I don't walk around and brag about it. I think it's a nice thing to do on the side."
This nice gesture started with a simple request to make an appointment.
"I got a call one day and they just asked me you know, hey would you like to donate platelets and I said, sure why not so I gave it a try and thought it was a good idea," said Mahan.
The local American Red Cross encourages you to make appointments to make sure that the process of donating blood runs smoothly.
These appointments are the starting points to help people like cancer patients, accident victims and those who are in surgery.
But during this flu season in particular, it might be more difficult to give. More people sick means possibly fewer donations.
That means those who are feeling okay need to step up.
"When those things start to hit, then it takes healthy people out of the picture so to speak of being able to donate so it's really important for people to come out if they are healthy and help some or else that can't help themselves," said Anthony Tinin with the American Red Cross.
But leaders are hopeful that people like Mykah Mahan will give back.
They say that donors of all blood types are needed. However, those with Type O negative blood are critically important. They are the universal donors.
There is a blood donation happening tomorrow in Paducah along with the month of December.
Tomorrow, it will be at the Paducah Blood Donation Center from 8:45 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.
The subesequent blood drive dates are compiled below.
12/2/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Paducah Blood Donation Center, 4635 Falconcrest Drive
12/3/2021: 8:45 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., Paducah Blood Donation Center, 4635 Falconcrest Drive
12/4/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Paducah Blood Donation Center, 4635 Falconcrest Drive
12/5/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Paducah Blood Donation Center, 4635 Falconcrest Drive
12/6/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., First Christian Church, 415 Audubon Drive
