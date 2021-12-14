MAYFIELD, KY — The tornado hit Mayfield, Kentucky, hard and people are still trying to recover.
But the survivors are still going out of their way to help others in their community.
"Try to help as much as I could," Adrean Puckett says. "People were screaming, yelling for help, moved stuff, stuff like that."
When the storm hit, Puckett was at home with his wife in Mayfield, Kentucky.
The aftermath left everything in disarray. From his house to his Ford Escape, the tornado took basically all of his material possessions. But Puckett says he still has gratitude.
"I mean everything can be replaced," he says. "I'm not worried about the stuff. I'm just glad that my wife and my daughter are OK."
Puckett lost nearly everything. But even amid the chaos and the loss, he's still finding ways to help those around him.
Right now, he's staying with his sister and her husband in a different part of Mayfield.
Every day, he's going out with his friends to help with the cleanup.
It's a bit ironic. Shouldn't he be the one asking for and waiting on assistance? But Puckett says right now, helping people during this difficult time is his focus.
"I mean, everyone's trying to help out a little," he says. "I mean, as much as they can. I mean, sure everybody lost everything, but I mean, like I sad — you can't really replace anything right now. You really need more community."
If you want to help those in Mayfield and Graves County or many of the other areas hit hard, click here.