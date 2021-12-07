PADUCAH — Among those who've been vaccinated for COVID-19 and gotten their booster shot, it is still possible — although much less likely — to contract COVID-19. Amid the holiday season, you're urged to be more careful, especially if you're attending office parties and family gatherings.
Experts still encourage you to get vaccinated and your booster shot, but they say you still need to take the proper precautions to stay safe.
Experts say that there are clear benefits to getting your shots. For instance, breakthrough cases are usually lot milder than cases among the unvaccinated.
Leaders at the Purchase District Health Department and Mercy Health - Lourdes Hospital say it's better to roll up your sleeves and get your shots.
Breakthrough cases can happen when someone is exposed to COVID-19 just days after their second dose, booster shot or immunocompromised third dose — before their body has had time to build immunity from those shots. Individuals are not considered fully vaccinated until two weeks after the final dose in the initial series of the vaccine they received, whether it's the Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson shot.
However, those cases are yet another reason experts say it's important to get vaccinated and boosted. The booster shots are crucial, because a person's immunity can wane over time.
"We know that the vaccine is not 100% effective," says Dr. Jenny Franke, the chief clinical officer for Mercy Health - Lourdes Hospital. "We are going to see the occasional breakthrough infection, but that booster shot really increases the antibody levels even greater, so that it reduces the chance of getting a breakthrough infection."
The chance of infection is far greater if you haven't gotten vaccinated in the first place. In McCracken County, a little less than 59% of the population is vaccinated. If you've already gotten your shots, you still need to be aware.
There are several points the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention wants you to keep in mind to stay safe even if you're vaccinated.
- Step one: Get tested if you have symptoms of COVID-19.
- Step two: Get tested if you are in close proximity with someone with suspected or confirmed COVID-19
- Step three: Wear a mask indoors in public places when in areas where transmission of the virus is high or substantial.
And there are more recommendations health leaders say are important to follow, too.
"The virus is not going away," says Public Health Director Kent Koster with the Purchase District Health Department. "It's still out there, and you're still subject to getting it. So, in order to protect yourself and others, we do recommend and encourage people to wear masks and to social distance and hand-wash wherever they're in large gatherings."
It's important to take these precautions to make sure you're safe.
Koster says breakthrough cases differ by vaccine type. For example, there have been more breakthrough cases with Johnson & Johnson vaccine, followed by the Pfizer vaccine. The Moderna vaccine has had the least number of breakthrough cases recorded as of this report.
The CDC says in September, unvaccinated people had a 5.8 times higher risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than fully-vaccinated people.