MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Kentuckians only have two weeks left to register to vote in this year's general election. It only takes a few minutes, and it's your constitutional right. Local 6 quizzed people in our area on what they know about their right to vote. You can take the quiz with your family and friends.

Questions:

1. When is the next election in Kentucky?

2. How many offices that are up for reelection in Kentucky? Can you name them in 30 seconds?

3. When is the deadline to register to vote online, by mail, or in person?

4. What is one qualification for early voting?

5. True or False? You must be a resident of Kentucky for more than 28 days BEFORE an election to vote?

6. True or False? You need an ID to register to vote?

7. How many hours is your job required to give you to vote in Kentucky?

Answers:

1. The next General Election in Kentucky is Tuesday Nov. 5, 2019.

2. Governor, attorney general, secretary of state, agriculture commissioner, auditor and treasurer.

3. The deadline to register to vote for the November 2019 election is Oct. 7.

4. Qualifications are: You will be out of the county on Election Day; you are advanced in age, disabled or ill; you are in the military; the dependent of a service member; a citizen living overseas; a student or resident who temporarily resides out of the county; you have surgery scheduled and will require hospitalization on Election Day; you are a spouse of a voter who is having surgery on Election day; you are a pregnant woman in your third trimester; or you are a precinct election officer appointed to serve in precinct other than your own, an alternate precinct officer, a county board of elections member, a county board of elections member of staff, a deputy county clerk, or a state board of elections member of staff.

5. True.

6. You do not need an ID to register to vote.

7. Four.

For more information on voting in Kentucky, click here. For more information on how to register to vote, click here.