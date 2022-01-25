Warming centers are the best option for people without a safe place to stay at night. But getting folks to those locations is an issue, especially if there isn't designated transportation.
The warming centers in Paducah and Metropolis, Illinois, aren't able to provide rides to their facilities. That means some people are left to fend for themselves. They may not be able to have a safe, heated place to stay for the night.
Right now, if people can't get a ride, they have to walk or bike to warming centers.
For the shelter in Paducah, the doors close at 10 p.m. That means people have to find a way to get there before then.
It's a home-like place in a cold world.
The warming center in Paducah on Washington Street provides for many needs: a kitchen where food is made, cots to sleep on, a heated building and the feeling of community with others.
But some people aren't able to enjoy those comforts. The center can be a far distance to travel for those who walk or bike.
“Just depends on how far people get as they're walking," said Raynarldo Henderson, Washington Street Missionary Baptist pastor, Paducah city commissioner and the organizer of the warming center. "Sometimes they're not able to get back to the center by 10 p.m. when the doors close, so that has a lot to do with how many people come through."
There currently isn't a way for people to get to the center if they're further away.
"If we had some transportation, that would help," said Henderson. "That would help. But as I said earlier, we don't have that that luxury right now."
Organizers said something like a ride system would help those desperate to stay warm when it's cold.
"We do have people who need to be in a warming center like we have but they don't have the means to get here, so that would help tremendously," said Henderson.
In Metropolis, Eastland Life Church has a warming center in its gym.
Pastors said there isn't a systematic way for people to get rides. It's more of an informal process.
"Most of the folks who come here, they're on foot anyway, and we wouldn't know where to find them anyhow," said Pastor Brian Anderson. "Had a few phone calls, but most of the time somebody brings them here. Metropolis is starting to know that in temperatures like this, that we're here and many people are just bringing folks to us."
Both warming centers in Paducah and Metropolis are looking for volunteers, specifically to stay through the night.
Click here for more information about the warming center in Paducah on Washington Street. Click here for information on Eastland Life Church in Metropolis.
The warming center in Paducah is open at 5:30 p.m. and closes at 8:30 a.m.
In Metropolis, the warming center at Eastland Life Church will open at 7 p.m. and closes at 6:30 a.m.