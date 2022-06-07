MAYFIELD, KY — The Dec. 10 tornado destroyed businesses in Mayfield, and the total number lost is still unknown. But even as the prolonged aftermath of the storm continues to affect the community, some businesses are deciding to open.
The owners of Simplicity Boutique & Salon say they are deeply committed to the rebuilding process. Their family has lived in Mayfield for their entire lives, and they don't have any plans of leaving anytime soon.
Helping rebuild the community one brush of color at a time: Simplicity opened in Mayfield in May, and the owners say they're here to stay.
"Everybody is going to have to pitch in to make the town come back," said manager Betty Hill. "They're going to have to, so we're hoping that maybe this will get this started."
The owners say they're committed to the people in the area, from coloring hair to selling fair trade goods.
Graves County Economic Development says Simplicity is reflective of the persistence in the business community in Mayfield and Graves County.
"I've always understood Mayfield to be a very resilient community, and time and time again it proves true. And right now we're all collaborating on many different levels to make sure that things are done in a bigger better way," said Graves County Economic Development President Jason Lemle.
While things have gotten off to a good start, managers say patience is key.
Owner Shanna Dowdy planned to start her business before the December tornado struck.
She was inspired to open the store after going on several mission trips to Brazil.
Simplicity also received a grant from the Dream Together Initiative.
That's a program between First Kentucky Bank and FNB Bank in Mayfield.
It provides incentives and low-interest loans for businesses that want to rebuild and invest in downtown Mayfield.