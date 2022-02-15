LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY — Chances are you've hit one or two the last few weeks. Potholes are a sign that spring is almost here. With this winter's ice and snowstorms, they're showing up on local roads.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says pothole numbers are similar to past years, even with the fluctuating temperatures we've experienced recently.
Workers were out patching potholes on Interstate 24 Tuesday, between the Tennessee River Bridge and the Cumberland River Bridge.
It's a road issue that comes up every year.
"Anytime you have a period where you have extreme swings of temperature and there's a lot of moisture out there, you're going to have potholes," Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 1 spokesman Keith Todd said.
Potholes happen when moisture enters small holes and cracks in the road. Then, as temperatures fluctuate, the moisture expands and contracts.
That, coupled with the weight of cars and other vehicles, creates potholes.
If you see a pothole on the road, be sure to slow down and avoid braking abruptly. Todd said to steer clear of craters when you can do so safely.
"Be alert," Todd said. "Avoid potholes when you can. I know I've hit some places where if you're running on the interstate at 70 miles per hour and you're following a truck or something, occasionally a pothole will pop out and you don't have time to avoid it."
He also asks drivers to give crews repairing roads enough space to do their work.
"Be very aware, and if a sign says merge right or merge left, go ahead and get merged over so that you don't wait until the last minute," said Todd.
That can help prevent you from paying the price later for the potential damage done.
We also spoke to a mechanic at Dave's Automotive. He said in the worst-case scenario, a pothole can cost car owners a few hundred bucks.
Hitting a large pothole could result in alignment problems, tire damage and more.
Other things you can do to make sure your drive is safe include looking at your tires before you hit the road. Tires that are properly inflated can act as a kind of cushion when you hit a pothole. Also, simply look ahead and try to spot any potholes ahead of you.