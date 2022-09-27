PADUCAH — Atmos Energy is participating in the $732,000 Pipeline Replacement Program, allowing them to replace bare steel pipes and other aging infrastructure.
According to a Tuesday release, the total project involves replacing over 9,500 feet of bare steel pipe with High-Density Polyethylene. They're also set to replace about 68 service lines, which run from the street to individual houses. Atmos Energy says homeowners will be updated as crews begin working in their areas.
Contractors will reportedly be working in the following areas:
- Washington St. from S 25th St. to S 19th St.
- Kentucky Ave. From S 19th St. to Just East of S 15th St.
- Clark St. from S 20th St. to S 16th St.
- Adams St. from S 21st St. to S 22nd St.
- S 22nd St. from Polk St. to Adams St.
- Otis Dinning Drive from Washington St. to Polk St.
- Short 16th St. from Clark St. to Dead End
- S 16th St. from Clark St. to Kentucky Ave.
- S 19th St. from Clark St. to Kentucky Ave.
- 25th St. from Washington St. to Clark St.
According to Atmos, they're expecting to complete the project by late March of 2023 unless unforeseen complications arise. They say they'll be working with local officials and professional flaggers.