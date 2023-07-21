GRAVES COUNTY, KY — Authorities are continuing to search for a Graves County Jail inmate who escaped Friday morning while participating in a work detail program.
Jailer Kelli Eliott said the inmate, Nathan Williams, walked away from his work release job after just four days.
Elliott said Williams was working with the highway department, but managed to escape from jail staff before 7:45 a.m. on Friday. Elliot said Williams asked to use the restroom, and instead ran away. A guard became suspicious when Williams took longer than expected, and discovered that the inmate had escaped. Williams was serving time for multiple offenses, including meth possession, distribution of a controlled substance, probation violation and possession of stolen mail.
Elliott said Williams is a 36-year-old white man standing 5 feet, 11 inches and weighing around 150 pounds. He was wearing blue jeans and a long-sleeved gray shirt when he walked away from the work release program.
Elliott said the Kentucky Department of Corrections makes final decisions regarding the work detail program. If inmates decide to walk off, the jail must inform the Department of Corrections.
"Inmates we have who go out on work crews are classified by the Department of Corrections," Elliott said. "We don't have a say in that, and work detail is based on behavior and criminal history."
Elliott said the Graves County Jail places great importance on rehabilitation privileges. Any actions against that could adversely affect other inmates involved in the program, and the jail is accessing ways to improve the program. Elliott said the jail is looking into more stringent regulations for prisoners involved in the work detail initiative. Elliott said the Graves County Jail will collaborate closely with the Department of Corrections, emphasizing the importance of communication in the future.
"We are documenting and recording every moment," Elliott said. "This includes when they go to the bathroom and leave a room. We conduct regular checks to ensure our inmates are not wandering off."
We have attempted to contact the Kentucky Department of Corrections for a statement, but have not received a response.
According to Elliott, Williams will face escape charges when apprehended.
If you have any information about the whereabouts of Nathan Williams, you are encouraged to call the Graves County Jail at 270-247-4373.