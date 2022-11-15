PADUCAH — Beautiful Paducah hosted the Barbeque on the River festival for the very first time in 2022. Despite the challenges wrought by a change in location and the chaos of organizing the huge event, the festival raised thousands of dollars for local charities.
According to a document released on Tuesday, the event raised a total of $407,406 for nonprofit organizations in the Local Area.
Some of the organizations benefitting from the funds include Boyscout Troop 484, the American Cancer Society, Easterseals of Western KY, and the Family Service Society.
Click the PDF below to view the totals amount raised for each organization.