PADUCAH — Paducah mayoral candidate George Bray kicked off the fall campaign season with an event Thursday night.
Former Paducah mayors were among those who attended.
All four living former Paducah mayors back Bray's campaign.
He talked about why he's running for mayor, saying the city needs strong leadership to make needed changes for the future. He also talked about his plans for the city's south side if elected.
"My idea is to get business owners and interested parties who want to make a difference come together with the city and help us figure out what the next best first step is," Bray said.
Bray is running against Paducah City Commissioner Richard Abraham for mayor. Election Day is Nov. 3.
Current Mayor Brandi Harless failed to advance to the general election from the primary in June.