PADUCAH — An early morning accident involving multiple vehicles has caused damage to Paducah's Robert Cherry Civic Center and resulted in a closure on H.C. Mathis Drive.
The Paducah Police Department announced in a social media post that inbound H.C. Mathis Drive is closed from from Lindsey St. to Parke Ave. for an estimated 2 hours.
The accident occurred in the area of H.C. Mathis Drive around 6:15 this morning.
Local 6's Jason Thomason has been on scene since about 6:30 a.m. documenting the damage. It appears the accident involved a car, truck, and a semi. The semi was partially lodged in civic center.
At this time, injuries are unknown, but emergency personnel are on scene.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.