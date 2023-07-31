PADUCAH — School bus driver shortages are becoming a growing concern for school districts in the area. The problem has become so severe that some schools even consider canceling or combining bus routes.
Currently, 11 driver positions are available in Paducah and McCracken County, and there are approximately 17 open bus driver positions across western Kentucky.
Paducah Public Schools will take an extra route this year to combat the shortages. Sherry Turner, a bus trainer for the district, said they usually have two routes, resulting in 20 hours a week. Now, with that extra route, she said drivers are currently working 30 hours a week. Instead of her regular two routes, she now has three.
"Every driver will either have a high school or a middle school route as well as two elementary schools or a Head Start route," Turner said.
Several factors have contributed to the need for more school bus drivers in Paducah. One of the main reasons is fear. Interim Director of Transportation Cornell Shackleford said many potential drivers are hesitant to take on the responsibility of transporting children to and from school due to safety concerns.
"People are afraid of the responsibility of having people's children on the bus," Shackleford said. "People are afraid of dealing with children. Times have changed. It's not like it used to be."
Another contributing factor is that many of the current school bus drivers are retirees who can no longer work full time. That has left many school districts needing help finding enough drivers to meet their needs. Retired bus drivers often need help to commit to full-time work due to a variety of reasons:
- They may have health issues that prevent them from working long hours or undertaking physically demanding tasks.
- They may have family commitments or other interests they want to pursue during retirement.
- Some retired bus drivers may find adjusting to the demands of a new job or work environment challenging, mainly if they have been out of the workforce for some time.
Despite those challenges, retired bus drivers can still make valuable contributions to the workforce. That proved true in Paducah since most of the district’s drivers are retirees.
"We have a lot of retired people that come to work here," Shackleford said. "You know, they can only do so many years. They are not going to be able to drive eventually and are going to want to go ahead and go into full retirement."
Finally, some applicants take advantage of the free CDL training offered by school districts, only to leave after obtaining their certification. That creates a revolving door for drivers, making it difficult for schools to maintain a consistent workforce.
"Because of all the time and money we put into a person training them, you know, we don't want them to come here and just say, ‘Hey, well, I'm going to go somewhere else and work because I got my CDLs.’ We like to believe people come intending to work," Shackleford said.
Not only does that waste valuable resources and time, but it also takes away opportunities from those genuinely interested in becoming bus drivers.
School district officials are urging anyone interested in becoming a school bus driver to apply. They are also looking into ways to improve the benefits and working conditions for current drivers to retain their services.
In the meantime, school districts in Paducah and McCracken County are doing their best to ensure every student can get to school safely and on time. However, if the shortage of drivers continues to worsen, it may become necessary to explore other options for transportation.