PADUCAH — A poignant Facebook post may have you rethinking your attitude this holiday season. The owner of a local business says some people's actions are worthy of getting them on the naughty list.
The post on James Sanders Nursery's Facebook page was prompted by rude customers who didn't like the selection of Christmas trees and other items. Like many other businesses, supply chain issues are partly to blame.
Still, employees say they are doing their best with what they have.
That is something you'd think would bring a smile, but in some cases the reaction, we're told, more closely resembled Scrooge.
Crystal Sanders says frankly, words hurt. "You have no idea," she says. "There's been several nights down here we're in tears, upset."
Sanders says the business made the posts after complaints ranging from imperfect branches to the exact color of lights went too far. The posts says in spite of the "blood, sweat and chaos," it takes to make things perfect, "the hatefulness that comes out with the Christmas Tree season is the opposite of what you'd expect for the holidays."
"It's rude and demanding," said Sanders.
Instead of patience and kindness, the business has been met with some of the "rudest, most malicious, and hurtful behaviors we have seen since being in the business," the post says.
"They just don't realize what it's taken out of our lives to make sure that they have what they need," said Sanders.
Sadly, James Sanders Nursery isn't the only business saying they're dealing with bad behavior. So, we took the issue to a local psychiatrist, and she says it's not just their imagination.
"Depression rates have gone up three times the usual with this pandemic," says Dr. Laurie Ballew of Holistic Psychiatry. "Anxiety has gone up three fold since the pandemic."
Ballew says recent studies show how the pandemic has driven levels of frustration and fear upward, emotions she says often manifest as angry outbursts.
"I tell people to take a mental step backward about five steps, remember to breathe," says Ballew.
She has the same advice if you are on the receiving end of the aggression and encourages all of us to remember you never know what the other person is going through.
Meanwhile, James Sanders Nursery has a message for the public: A little appreciation goes a long way.
"This is the time of year to be grateful," says Sanders.
To date, Sanders says the post has reached more than 11,000 people. They've also had dozens people post messages of thanks and taken numerous phone calls from people expressing their gratitude.
"It means a lot," she said. "It means so much."