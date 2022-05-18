HARDIN, KY — It was a night of mourning of a life taken too soon and a time to remember a man who impacted so many.
Jody Cash's home church is Hardin Baptist. Members prayed for Cash's family as they remembered his life Wednesday night.
Cash was the chief deputy for Calloway County. He was killed in a shooting at the Marshall County Sheriff's Office on Monday.
"You know, we gather tonight differently," said Pastor Ricky Cunningham. "Our hearts are broke tonight."
Cunningham opened the service with a prayer to honor Cash's life.
"A heart that loved to serve people," said Cunningham, describing Cash's serving attitude. "He would call me from time to time just to see what was going on, if there was anything that he could help me with. And so, the main thing I would say, he's just a servant, and with people, is always caring."
Cunningham says that before Cash died Monday, he went to a men's small group with the church just that morning.
"There's a lot of heartbreak in the law enforcement family, and of course in Jody's family," said Cunningham during his opening prayer.
Cunningham said he was heartbroken over the news.
"Got a text that said he passed away," he said. "And when I went to the hospital, of course, several of the policeman were calling me, telling me where to come."
Through it all, Cunningham said, there is hope.
"Most of us our life will go on, but these guys and his immediate family, there's going to be a void there that's deep, but our faith is going to see us through," said Cunningham.
At church, Cash helped with the children's ministry and with God's Special People, a ministry for children with disabilities.
A visitation service will be held Friday at Hardin Baptist Church. It's from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
The funeral service is set for Saturday at the CFSB Center on the campus of Murray State University. It'll start at 1 p.m.