PADUCAH — Attorney General Daniel Cameron on Friday made his first stop in west Kentucky since he won the GOP nomination for governor on May 16. Cameron met with locals and talked with them about his ideas for the state's future.
Cameron, who has been serving as Kentucky's attorney general since 2019, has centered his campaign on creating a better future for all Kentuckians.
Cameron highlighted his goals to create jobs, enhance education, and invest in infrastructure. He underlined how important it is to attract businesses to Kentucky, make sure that the workforce is ready for the jobs of the future, and have higher incentives for teachers.
"This region is vital to the health and economic health of our commonwealth, and I've made it a priority to be involved with the fabric of all 120 counties,” Cameron said. “I want west Kentuckians to know that I'm going to show up and listen to any issue or challenge that exists.”
Cameron is still on the hunt for a running mate. When asked about that in Paducah on Friday, Cameron said he will keep west Kentucky in mind as he makes that decision.
“I believe strongly in the importance of making sure that west Kentucky knows that they are heard and knows that their presence is felt intimately in terms of conversations that I have as governor,” Camron said. “So that’ll be something we will consider as we make this decision, but nothing to report today."
Cameron said he is dedicated to the issues of equity, fairness, and equality, and, as attorney general, he said he has advocated for changes to the state's criminal justice system, pushed to safeguard the legal rights of the state's most helpless residents, and challenged influential businesses.
"I believe that every citizen of the commonwealth of Kentucky deserves an equal opportunity to be successful," Cameron said. "If you elect me as governor, you can rest assured that I will work tirelessly to make sure that our state is a place where everyone has the opportunity to thrive.
As he continues to campaign across the state, Cameron says he remains committed to listening to the concerns and priorities of all Kentucky residents and working to build a better future for everyone.