GOLDEN POND, KY — Visitors at Land Between the Lakes are reacting to a proposed bill at the federal level that would lead to more law enforcement at the national recreation area.
We told you Tuesday about legislation that may provide LBL with $8 million, and one of the items on the bill would provide more security to the area.
We spoke with a family who said law enforcement provided by the bill would be a good idea. They said they would feel safer with more staff available on the grounds.
This is the third year the Warners have camped at Land Between the Lakes. They said they're there about six times a year at least.
"It's close to home," said Kim Warner. "When we're towing our trailer, it's only about 30 to 40 minutes from home, but we feel like we're a long way from home."
However, the number of law enforcement officers working the area is dwindling.
That's because the U.S. Forest Service has had to pull resources from surrounding county sheriff's departments to patrol LBL.
In October of last year, the Lyon County Sheriff's Department said it would no longer provide primary emergency service calls at LBL due to staffing shortages.
"They had so few patrol officers in LBL that they would call the county to send law enforcement over," said David Nickell, the president of Between the Rivers. "So the county was having to pay for the law enforcement in LBL, and that took law enforcement away from the counties."
The bill would encourage the Forest Service to have a memorandum of understanding with state and local entities.
That would be for things like road management and policing.
The Warner family said more law enforcement would be a good thing, especially when there aren't a lot of campers.
"There's a lot of people right here now, but when we came last month it was not," said Kim Warner. "There wasn't very many people, and it was kind of eerie at night."
The Land Between the Lake Recreation and Heritage Act would funnel more federal resources for internal recreation and maintenance needs.
The possible $8 million per fiscal year for LBL would provide services specifically for the recreation area.
The bill says the amount would not include salaries and other expenses.