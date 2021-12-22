MAYFIELD, KY - A glimmer of hope tonight for local families affected by devastating and deadly tornadoes.
Christmas in Mayfield took place earlier today and people joined together to celebrate being with each other during dark times.
It's the very first Christmas in Mayfield and people are out, showing appreciation for toys, food and especially, community.
"We have friends and family that lost everything," said Brandy Crider, a mom from Graves County just outside of Mayfield. "Businesses, homes, lives."
Crider saw the direct devastation that took a hold of her loved ones.
It's been difficult. But at events like Christmas in Mayfield, she hopes that kids get to experience the joy of the season.
"Very dark time," said Crider. "And everybody just wanted to get together and do something to bring we all just unite everybody and these kids just deserve this Christmas."
And these kids are the reason why organizer Sarah Farmer took hold of a seed of the dream she had.
"Had a small vision and it got very large very quick," said Farmer. "I had a lot of people reaching out to me wanting to help."
Farmer is from Mayfield. Things like balloon animals, Santa and toys for the kids brought much happiness - and she wanted the event to be that way.
"I am from here," said Farmer. "I was born and raised here my whole life and it just hurts to see your family and friends here that are hurting and it feels great to give back and to see all the joy in these children's face on such a dark time."
Joy and happiness were evident on kids' faces. That was the goal of Christmas in Mayfield.
Organizers say it's all about bringing people together during difficult times like these.
They also say that many people reached out asking for the event to continue. Organizers say they hope to make this event a tradition.