PADUCAH — The city of Paducah and McCracken County have extended the deadline for a survey meant to give people the chance to have some input on future projects. The comprehensive plan survey was originally set to end Aug. 31, but the deadline has been extended to Sept. 8.
City leaders said they are hoping to reach more people. Census data show 26,836 people live in Paducah. To date, only 832 people have filled out the survey.
"We are hopeful to try to get that number up, because the more people that are involved in providing feedback to the planning process, the better the final product," said City Planning Director Nic Hutchison.
Thomas Salvucci, who has lived in Paducah for the past three years, said he didn't know about the survey until Local 6 told him about it Wednesday.
He said he hopes city leaders change that, especially because the survey could mean so much to the area's development.
"I would think you gotta’ reach out to the people mailers and things like that. I understand the survey is online, but how would you know where to even go online to see it," he said.
The survey is 21 questions long. In it, residents are asked things like “What positives about Paducah and/or McCracken County today and into the future energize you most?”
It also asks respondents to “Check your top 5 priorities of community needs and desires.”
That includes parks and recreation amenities and programming, community safety and city and county public safety services.
"Both the city of Paducah and McCracken County, we've seen a lot of new development projects, and there have been some that has been higher profile than others. And, so you know the community is kind of learning about what planning is and what it does through some of those projects," he said
Hutchison said so far leaders have worked with community organizations and events to get the word out about the survey.
Hutchison said the local governments don’t have a set number of people it is trying to reach. They also have not spent any money on advertising. He said it's been earned in media and promotions.
Local 6 tried to talk with McCracken County Planning Director Steve Ervin about the extension, but we were told to talk to the city. To participate in the survey, click here.