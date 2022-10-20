PADUCAH — Every year on November 11, millions of Americans join together in celebration of U.S. Military Veterans — honoring them for their service and sacrifice.
The City of Paducah has planned several Veterans Day events downtown this year, including a reveille, awards ceremony, and parade. Several streets will be closed or partially closed to traffic during the festivities.
Sunrise Reveille
Early on Veterans Day, participants will gather at the corner of Broadway and Water Street for a sunrise reveille.
At approximately 6 a.m. Jimmy Cargill will play the reveille, and members of the U.S. Coast Guard will raise the flag immediately after.
The city says Broadway will be closed to traffic from the last entrance to the gazebo parking lot, toward the floodwall opening.
Veterans Day Award Ceremony
A Veterans Day award ceremony will be held at Dolly McNutt Plaza — next to the Korean War monument on 6th St. — beginning at 10 a.m.
According to the city, they'll be honoring the Patriot Award winner, Distinguished Veteran, and the winners of the Paducah Chapter, Daughters of American Revolution Veterans Day poster and essay contest.
Veterans Day Parade
The Veterans Day Parade will begin at 11 a.m. at 6th and Washington Streets, right next to the Dolly McNutt Plaza. It will travel along 6th St. before turning right on Broadway and heading towards the riverfront, officials say. At North 2nd St. it will turn left, disbanding at Monroe St.
Deadlines
The deadline to enter the essay contest or submit nominations for the Patriot and Distinguished Veterans awards is October 20. Applications for entry into the parade are being accepted until October 27. For more information about applications and nominations, click here.