Weather Alert

...Critical fire weather conditions Today... .Southwest winds will average 10 to 15 mph with some gusts to 20 mph. Afternoon relative humidity will drop into the 17 to 23 percent range. Both conditions will combine with very dry fuels across the area due to the persistent drought to create critical fire danger across the region today. ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR SOUTHEAST MISSOURI, SOUTHERN ILLINOIS, SOUTHWEST INDIANA AND WESTERN KENTUCKY... * AFFECTED AREAS...In Illinois, Fire Weather Zones 075, 076, 077, 078, 080, 081, 082, 083, 084, 085, 086, 087, 088, 089, 090, 091, 092, 093 and 094. In Indiana, Fire Weather Zones 081, 082, 085, 086, 087 and 088. In Kentucky, Fire Weather Zones 001, 002, 003, 004, 005, 006, 007, 008, 009, 010, 011, 012, 013, 014, 015, 016, 017, 018, 019, 020, 021 and 022. In Missouri, Fire Weather Zones 076, 086, 087, 098, 100, 106, 107, 108, 109, 110, 111, 112 and 114. * WIND...20 foot wind of 13-17 mph from the southwest. * HUMIDITY...Minimum afternoon relative humidity of 17 to 23 percent. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&