PADUCAH — Clarks River Road in McCracken County may change its speed limit from 55 to 45 miles per hour along the section of the road from the floodwall to Jamestown Plaza.
That stretch of road has been a cause for concern for years.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is in the process of reviewing the area to reduce the speed limit.
McCracken County Commissioner Bill Bartleman says there have been more than 400 wrecks on that portion of the road in the past 11 years, and more than 130 people have been injured.
The possible speed limit reduction may give some relief, but it's just one way to combat the problem of wrecks at busy intersections.
"Reducing the speed limit is not the only cure to the problems out there. In fact, it's just one step," Bartleman says.
Clarks River Road has more than 80 entrances. This includes westbound and eastbound entrances and median crossovers.
"There are a lot of entrances along this area, so anytime you have a lot of cars entering and exiting the roadway, there is an increased opportunity for crashes," KYTC District 1 spokesman Keith Todd says.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet tells us that in order for the speed limit to be reduced, the review process has to go to a state traffic group in Frankfort.
Then, it will go to the secretary's office where the senior staff will review the road.
Officials with the cabinet say that it's not just speeding that's the issue: People need to stop distracted driving altogether.
"We as drivers, through work or whatever, we get used to multitasking, and then we tend to carry that over to our automobile when we're doing," Todd says.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet tells us that one of the most hazardous things you can do is drive through an intersection, so be careful and watch your surroundings.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says 94% of car crashes are caused by drivers. That can be from a driver's poor decisions and poor driving performance.