MAYFIELD, KY — Search and rescue efforts are now done at the candle factory in Mayfield, and everyone is now accounted for.
The area was blocked off Monday as organizations tried to find people who were possibly under the rubble.
It wasn't a straightforward hit. Cleanup leaders say the tornado twisted the building when the storm came through.
After the tornado, leaders say security on the first afternoon was a big problem. Lots of people, including onlookers and employees' family members, tried coming near the factory.
However, from there, they took steps to conduct a more ordered search.
Local law enforcement officers helped secure the site.
"We began the systematic approach of doing targeted searches, peeling and de-layering this particular structure to help locate any of the live victims or those of life causalities and those who may have perished in the storm," said Tom Neal, the task force leader with the Indiana Task Force.
Leaders had been helping with this step-by-step approach. However, there's a lot to uncover, and cleanup crews said it would take time.
"One of the biggest challenges is not just the building itself, but the entire site," said Jody Meiman, the emergency management director for the city of Louisville. "This was a huge storm when it came through here. You saw debris. Logistically, where we place our equipment, where we park our cars — there's debris everywhere, so we're constantly trying to keep track of our responders."
Eight people who were in the factory died. K9 dogs from local and national organizations also helped with the search and rescue efforts.