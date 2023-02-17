FRANKFORT, KY — Have you seen more coyotes in your area lately?
The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources says sightings typically increase during this time of the year, with the winter mating season peaking in February and March.
In a statement included in a release from the department, Wildlife Biologist Laura Palmer says “Human conflicts can be avoided by having a basic understanding of these wild animals.”
Coyotes — a member of the canine family — are typically timid and wary of people, the release explains, but they may come in contact with people and pets while foraging, protecting dens, and feeding their pups.
“Coyotes typically shy away from people but they may take advantage of food around homes if an easy meal is available, a coyote is injured or sick and thus not able to forage on wild foods as efficiently, or young have not learned to hunt effectively,” Palmer explained.
Coyotes can lose their fear of people if conditioned to depend on humans for food. That's why Palmer says it's important not to feed them — whether intentionally or unintentionally.
"Don’t leave your pet’s food outside and don’t feed feral cats, raccoons, deer or other wildlife. Encourage your neighbors to do the same," Palmer says.
Don't forget about easily overlooked food sources — like garbage, grills, and grease traps, the release urges.
The department also explains it's important to remain vigilant with pets that could be seen as prey or competition.
They urge pet owners to turn on outside lights, check the yard before letting pets outside, and kennel or supervise pets if possible.
Some simple things you can do to secure your yard include plugging holes under fences, blocking access to crawl spaces, and fencing around yards or gardens.
When walking a dog, the department advises using a short, non-retractable leash that's highly visible; varying your walking routine; and never letting a dog chase or "play" with a coyote.
“Don’t panic if you see a coyote,” Palmer said. “Coyotes are curious by nature and sometimes follow people or dogs to see what they are doing in their territories or to see that they do not get too close to their dens and pups.”
Coyotes are protective of their pups, who stay in the den with their mother for about three weeks and learn to hunt when they are eight to twelve weeks old, the release explains.
For more information on coyotes and how to avoid conflict with them, click here.