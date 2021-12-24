PADUCAH-- Spreading holiday cheer is at the top of the Community Kitchen's to-do list, and they're checking it twice. The kitchen held their annual Christmas Eve lunch earlier this afternoon.
There were some familiar faces this year. Volunteering is a Christmas Eve tradition for the Higdon family. It started a few years ago, and the tradition just kind of stuck.
It was beginning to look a lot like Christmas at Paducah's Community Kitchen. Several people even dressed the part to gather for a Christmas Eve lunch. They had ham, scalloped potatoes and green beans with cake and peppermint ice cream for dessert.
"I'm manning the cake table," says Ashley Higdon.
Serving others is a tradition for 17-year-old Ashley Higdon.
"Every year we just come in the morning and serve. It's just something we get to do together as a family," says Higdon.
Iris Hines with Community Kitchen says many of the volunteers that served today were made up of different families.
"It's parents with their children, and they wanted their children to experience serving others for a meal," says Hines.
Christmas looks different for some families. It's moments like these that make things seem a little normal, but Hines says it's a two-way street when it comes to giving.
"They're so giving and loving, themselves. It's a wonderful place to be," says Haynes.
As for Ashley, she'll be back next year.
"I just think it's so great to see people come together as a community and help those who might not be as fortunate,"says Higdon.
If you're in need of a hot meal this holiday season, or anytime, Hines encourages you to join them. They serve lunch daily from 11 AM to 1 PM.