MARSHALL COUNTY, KY - COVID cases in Marshall County recently experienced a spike in cases, jumping from 18 in April to up to 120 in May.
That data comes from the Marshall County Health Department.
One area hospital has also seen an increase in its positivity rate over the past couple of weeks.
With these increases, are health leaders ready for a possible surge?
They tell us yes, they will be.
Dr. Brad Housman with Baptist Health Paducah says right now, the hospital is ready.
He says they have enough hospital beds and ventilators.
Memorial Day weekend has passed and summer is approaching.
People will be spending time together, whether at parks, marinas or other gathering places.
However, health department leaders say it's important to stay alert.
Billy Pitts with the Marshall County Health Department says people can still get COVID, including the new Omicron subvariant BA.2.
"This virus is not going away," said Pitts. "It's a living organism that's going to continue to adapt. It's going to continue to mutate in certain ways so it's always going to be here with us."
One area hospital says to also be cautious.
Over the past two weeks, Baptist Health Paducah's positivity rate has been as high as 10%.
This is compared to previous positivity rates of 1% or lower.
While trends have been going up, health leaders say they're ready for what may come.
Dr. Brad Housman with Baptist Health Paducah says there are still people coming in for treatment to the hospital for the disease.
He says they're focusing on combatting COVID-19.
"It's a significant disease," said Housman. "It's still a significant issue for us. Again, we have a number of people here in the hospital in acute care and the ICU setting so it's still a going concern."
Housman says there have been about one to two admissions per day for COVID inpatients over the past few weeks.
There were eight on Thursday.
We also spoke to Marshall County Hospital in Benton.
They saw a slight bump in cases but an overall downward trend.
In January, the hospital saw 273 positive cases.
March hit a low of seven.
April was 11 and in May, 23 people tested positive for COVID at the hospital.