PADUCAH — If cheesecake is a staple at your holiday get together, you might think about having something else on the menu. Cream cheese is the latest victim of the supply chain issue. In this case, everything from a cyber-attack on a Wisconsin dairy farm to shipping issues are to blame. It’s also the season for baking, and some shops buy hundreds of pounds at a time.
But, cream cheese is just a piece of the shopping list, the latest product to go missing in the supply shortage saga.
“I haven’t been able to find cream cheese anywhere no matter how hard I look I can't seem to find it,” said Sarah Taylor in Paducah. She needs it for a family recipe. She was shocked to discover it’s the latest hard to find item.
“I’m a little frustrated,” she said.
Meanwhile, Jacob Styers owns J&E Treats and Eats. For his business he says cream cheese has been hard to come by.
“It's a pretty big blow, a lot of times we have to alter and changer change things,” said Styers.
He is able to make cheesecakes and keep his business going full-force because he says he got clued in early on that baking supplies might eventually be hard to come by.
Local 6 caught up with Styers at Paducah Middle School where he’s also the Nutrition Manager. He says he knew he needed to stock up on ‘go to’ items because of the struggle they are still having getting supplies for menus.
“Other items you wouldn't think would be hard to come by, bread, plain old hamburger buns,” said Styers. “You know, things you would think would not be hard for a school lunch can be next to impossible to get. We may place an order and only one third of it will be available. We’ve had to get creative and change things up sometimes.”
His advice: From chicken to cheesecake, if you want to make your own or place an order, make a plan and be prepared to pay more.
“Definitely, and even if it's not a problem getting it it's the cost increase,” said Styers.
Other bakeries tell me they are having similar issues and not just with cream cheese.
Others are searching for pie crusts, pecans, and cinnamon.
As you can imagine, this is also causing quite a lot of drama in New York City where they are famous for bagels and you have to have the cream cheese!
Store owners there saying they are finding themselves running from store to store searching because they can't get enough shipped in.
Cream cheese is also an easy target of the supply chain snafu because you can't stock pile it, you have to use it soon or it will spoil.