WEST KENTUCKY — Western Kentucky voters gathered on Friday to hear gubernatorial candidates speak. Excitement was in the air on the eve of the St. Jerome Fancy Farm Picnic in Graves County.
Republican gubernatorial candidate Daniel Cameron is making his campaign rounds in west Kentucky. Currently, he's Kentucky's attorney general. He made stops in McCracken County, Wickliffe, and Calvert City to rally support ahead of the November election.
“Whether it’s here, McCracken County, or going to Graves County, or spending time in Calloway County, I just enjoy being down here,” Cameron said.
Cameron just recently announced his running mate, State Sen. Robby Mills.
Mills is a Henderson, Kentucky, native, and he said he prides himself on his core values of faith, family and community. Mills emphasized the importance of reaching western Kentucky in his speech.
“We cannot succeed without your help,” Mills said.
Cameron said he's grateful to bring Mills on board and is excited to work with him in the future.
Cameron introduced his wife’s brand new project called Moms for Cameron. “This is about making sure we invest in the future of Kentucky, which is our kids and grandkids,” Cameron said. He encouraged the women of Kentucky to join his wife's efforts to improve the lives of future generations.
Cameron mentioned many of his core beliefs in his speech, and he said he believes he will be able to recognize and reflect Kentuckians' values if elected governor.
During his speech, Cameron voiced his disagreement with governors allowing citizens to “malign and denigrate the brave men and women of our law enforcement.”
He also said he's passionate about protecting teachers. “There’s nothing compassionate about a governor that allows open hostility against our hard working teachers,” he said. Cameron claimed teachers are not able to voice concerns about ideologies surrounding gender. He said it was unfair to make those teachers choose between their beliefs and ideologies they may disagree with.
Cameron said Kentucky has had low workforce participation in the past few years. “There are 27,000 fewer Kentuckians working in our commonwealth,” Cameron said. He vowed to amend those losses.
The Republican Party candidates are looking forward to the Fancy Farm Picnic festivities on Saturday. Cameron previewed the main topics he wants to hit on during his speech on Saturday.
“We’re going to talk about our vision for the Commonwealth and how that is reflected in the values of the men, women, and children of our 120 counties,” Cameron said.
Beshear was also in west Kentucky on Friday. For coverage of his stops, click here and here.
Check out the document below to see the full list of candidates set to speak at Fancy Farm on Saturday.