MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The shortage of referees has become a serious concern for high school sports in west Kentucky. Regions 1 and 2 are particularly affected, with several games canceled due to the lack of available referees.
As schools continue to face shortages, students are missing out on the benefits of sports. While sports provide valuable physical fitness, teamwork and leadership development opportunities, those benefits are only available to those who can participate. Amid the shortage, numerous schools have had to reschedule games or even cancel them. That’s disappointing for athletes, coaches and fans alike.
The Kentucky High School Athletic Association said the problem is common to Kentucky, and many other states face similar issues. However, the situation in west Kentucky is particularly dire, with many schools needing help finding enough referees to officiate games.
Inadequate compensation, mistreatment from spectators and coaches, aging officials and challenging job requirements are some of the factors being blamed for the shortage. Referees are frequently required to work extended hours, travel lengthy distances and handle the stress of making quick decisions that can impact the results of games.
Keith Green has had a lifelong passion for sports, beginning his refereeing career in Paducah at just 13 years old. He has been refereeing for school district sports teams for 37 years and counting. Last year, he transitioned to assigning Region 1 referees after spending more than three years assigning referees for region 2. He recently went to Facebook to call on the community to get more referees to sign up.
Green said even though the pay may not be high, referees can increase their earnings by being available to participate in multiple games on different days.
The KHSAA has acknowledged the severity of the situation and is taking steps to address the issue.
KHSAA Associate Commissioner and Director of Championships Butch Cope said the association has been preaching to parents and the community about the shortage for about five years. The KHSAA has recently launched a few campaigns to recruit new referees, offering training and support to those interested in the job.
Cope said KHSAA implemented a new junior licenses program where teens age 14 to 17 could work alongside a senior referee at middle school games. Cope said the KHSAA is entering an agreement with refreps.com, which provides online training for anyone interested.
"We are working on trying to make it accessible,” Cope said. "We are even trying to make it where PE teachers can teach a class specifically for referee training in hopes of getting students interested early," Cope said.
The association also works with schools and communities to create a more favorable environment for referees, promoting respect and appreciation for their work.
Cope said there are multiple factors behind the shortage, but he believes the main factor is the behavior and sportsmanship of parents. He said there was a significant decline in officials after the COVID-19 pandemic, and since then retaining referees has become challenging because of how parents treat them.
"I want to stress that parents’ behavior is the leading reason referees quit," Cope said. "It's hard to keep officials because of the mental and physical abuse parents put them through. It's all fun and games until someone gets hurt, and that hinders not only the referees but the players altogether because if one of our referees gets hurt, the game gets suspended, which could negatively impact our players."
Green instructed those who are interested to visit the KHSAA website to apply. A one-time payment of $60 is required to complete the open book test necessary to become a referee. Green emphasized that while KHSAA welcomes volunteers, those volunteers must obtain referee certification by following the proper steps to officiate a game.
"I want to stress how easy the process is,” Green said, “You apply, take the open book test, train in the field for a week or two and you are an official referee."
Referees play a crucial role in high school sports, and their absence compromises games’ fairness. Green said there is a pressing need to tackle the problem. Schools, communities, and the KHSAA are responsible for collaborating and guaranteeing adequate referees to officiate games and treating them with the utmost respect they deserve.
Green said if the shortage worsens, multiple teams could have to cancel their season.