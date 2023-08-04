PADUCAH — Paducah is abuzz with excitement as the gubernatorial races heat up and campaigning reaches a fever pitch. Candidates from all parties are making their cases to voters, promising to create jobs, improve education, and make the state a better place to live. From luncheon meetings to stump speeches, the candidates pull out all the stops to win over Paducah residents. With so much at stake, this promises to be one of the most hotly contested gubernatorial races in recent memory.
Thursday night, Gov. Andy Beshear spoke at the McCracken County Democratic Party's 17th annual Alben Barkley Dinner at Walker Hall, where he met with constituents to hear their concerns and discuss his plans for the future.
All the Democratic candidates joined Beshear to demonstrate their support ahead of the much-awaited Fancy Farm Picnic in Graves County.
The dinner honors the former vice president and western Kentucky native Alben Barkley. This event serves as a fundraiser for the McCracken County Democrats as it serves as a crucial means of fundraising.
During the event, McCracken County Democratic Party Chair Kiesha Curry emphasized the importance of fundraising and motivating voters to participate in the upcoming election. She expressed confidence that attendees would heed that call to action. Curry said the dinner was highly successful, with 240 tickets sold, which she said meant the event was nearly sold out. Curry said that marks the highest attendance in the event's history, and she looks forward to its continued growth.
The Democratic candidates met again Friday at Walker Hall for the Danny Ross West Kentucky Building and Construction Trades Council Labor Lunch.
Longtime luncheon coordinator and retired UA International representative Larry Sanderson said the luncheon started as a meet and greet in 1991 when Paul Patton ran for lieutenant governor. Sanderson said Patton came up with an idea to host all the running Democratic candidates for lunch. After that initial luncheon, it continued to grow and evolve into the event it is today.
During his speech, Beshear discussed health care and infrastructure, but the audience showed particular enthusiasm for his comments on raising educators' pay. Beshear said Kentucky currently ranks 44th in teacher pay. He said he advocated for a substantial increase in raises last year, resulting in the general assembly's passage of two small bills. Looking ahead, Beshear said his upcoming budget proposal for the next session would deliver a record raise for educators.
"Educators could expect to be paid closer to what they are worth," Beshear said. "They are heroes. We need them, and we need to be paying them a real living wage."
Before visiting Paducah, Beshear visited Mayfield to officially dedicate five newly constructed homes to survivors of the Dec. 10, 2021, tornado. The Hope Initiative built the homes with a total cost of over $5.4 million. The Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund contributed $500,000 towards the construction of those houses.
Beshear wasn't the only candidate celebrating contributions to the community on Friday. Ret. Col. Pam Stevenson, who is running for Kentucky attorney general, stopped by the historic Hotel Metropolitan, where she gave the hotel one of her handmade quilts.
Stevenson said by making this contribution she hopes to pay tribute to the countless Black workers who dedicated their service to the hotel. Stevenson said the Hotel Metropolitan was once the only stopping place for Black people in Kentucky. With that in mind, she hopes this gift will help preserve the hotel and African American history. Stevenson also attended the Alben Barkley Dinner, and she's scheduled to attend the Marshall County Democratic Party's Bean Dinner in Marshall County Friday night, and she will speak at the Fancy Farm Picnic on Saturday.
Beshear confirmed that the entire Democratic ticket will be present at the Fancy Farm Picnic. Republican candidates and several Kentucky Republicans who are not on November's ballot will be there as well.
Download the document below to see the speaking order for Saturday's event.