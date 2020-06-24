CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — A direct call to Kentucky's Attorney General was made after weeks of contention about the Robert E. Lee statue on Calloway County property.
Football coach at Murray State University Sherman Neal the Second first called for the Confederate monument's removal earlier this month.
There has been no resolution after the fiscal court meeting last week.
In a letter to the Attorney General Daniel Cameron, Neal says he is concerned about indifference and inaction by the county's elected officials and asks Cameron to expedite the decision making process.
Local 6 has reached out to County Judge Executive Kenny Imes. He has not responded.
The Murray Ledger & Times says Imes issued a statement Tuesday on the statue.
Murray Ledger says Imes reiterated that any decision the fiscal court makes will take some time and will involve multiple organizations.
You can read Neal's request for Kentucky's Attorney General Daniel Cameron's support below:
You can read Neal's notes on the Fiscal Court hearing from June 17 below: